Oklahoma vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Baylor prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma (6-2) vs Baylor (2-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears keep forcing takeaways.

The passing game kicked in last week against Kansas State – and hasn’t been all that bad – and the ground game finally worked a few weeks ago in a loss to Texas Tech, but to have any shot against the Sooners, creating turnovers is a must.

The Bears have yet to lose the turnover margin and they’ve forced eight turnovers over the last three games.

Oklahoma doesn’t have a turnover issue, but when it starts screwing up, it does it big-time with nine of the 11 coming in three games.

The Sooners get penalized too much, the offensive line allows too many plays in the backfield, and …

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooner offense is rolling.

The two losses to Kansas State and Iowa State – collapsing in both games – are a killer now that the team is playing like it’s supposed to.

The passing game is sharper, the explosion is there, and the team is starting to dominate the mediocre league, hanging up 41 points or more in four of the last five games with a steady balance and enough big plays from the passing game to put games away fast.

Baylor’s offensive line hasn’t been great, the running game isn’t anything impressive, and there aren’t enough third down conversions to slow things down when the Sooner offense gets going.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

It’s amazing how things have changed in a year.

Baylor had Oklahoma dead, right up until Jalen Hurts came up with one of the most impressive comebacks in Big 12 history.

The Bears almost pulled out the Big 12 Championship to be off to the College Football Playoff, but came up short.

Now Baylor is just hoping for another win.

Oklahoma, though, it playing a peak efficiency. The running game is strong, Spencer Rattler is growing into the gig, and the receivers are getting stronger and stronger.

Baylor can’t keep up.

Oklahoma vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 45, Baylor 17

Bet on Oklahoma vs Baylor with BetMGM

Oklahoma -21.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections