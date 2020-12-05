Oklahoma State vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs TCU prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma State (6-2) vs TCU (4-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Don’t get into a big twist about the rough defensive day against a Texas Tech team that was punchless for weeks before. The Cowboys won 50-44, but it had a better handle on the game than that.

Also, don’t get too fired up about the TCU 59-23 win over Kansas – everyone does that to Kansas. The Horned Frog running game has been strong over the last few weeks, but the production came against the Big 12’s weakest teams.

The Cowboys still have the offensive punch even through a slew of injury issues, the running game continues to be solid – Dezmon Jackson ran for 235 yards and three scores last week with Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown out – and the defensive side is among the best in the country at third down stops.

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why TCU Will Win

Yeah, TCU might have only been able to run well against the mediocre teams, but it’s finding something that works with 247 rushing yards or more in three of the last four games.

On the year, the Horned Frogs are 4-0 when running for 227 or more, and 0-4 when under the mark. As good as the Oklahoma State defense is – the pass rush is good with plenty of plays in the backfield on a regular basis – the run D has allowed 227 yards in three of the last five games.

On the other side – again, to keep stressing this, playing Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas helped – but the Horned Frogs have found a groove defensively, too, allowing fewer than 80 rushing yards in three of their last four games.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

TCU has been able to turn around its season, but it’s about to go against an Oklahoma State team that’s still good defensively, still explosive offensively, and will do just enough to get out with a solid win to keep the Big 12 Championship hopes alive.

Oklahoma State vs TCU Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 26, TCU 20

Bet on Oklahoma State vs TCU with BetMGM

Oklahoma State -1.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections