Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs Baylor prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

Network: ESPNU

Oklahoma State (6-3) vs Baylor (2-6) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Baylor is struggling way too much on the offensive line with no running game and not enough production against any pass rush.

The Bears ran for 207 yards against Texas Tech, and opened the season with just over 200 yards against Kansas, and that’s been it. The team hasn’t been able to get past 75 yards on the ground against anyone else.

The Cowboys will give up passing yards – they’re having issues lately in the last three games – but they’re also having big issues against the run, allowing more than 200 in three of the last four games and four of the last six.

For all of the issues, the D is among the best in the country on third downs. Stop the run, force third-and-long, and the Baylor offense that’s only converting 34% of its third down chances will struggle.

Why Baylor Will Win

The defense has been playing better and the passing game has been okay.

Oklahoma could never get going last week, finishing with just 269 yards and struggling to put the game away. The Bears might not be great all-around defensively, but it’s not bad at getting into the backfield and it only allowed over 200 passing yards once in the last five games – against Texas Tech.

Veteran QB Charlie Brewer has been through the wars and knows what he’s doing, and he’s closing out well. He might not be hitting on enough downfield passes, but he was brilliant against Kansas State and steady against Oklahoma – even if he misfired a bit too much.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State’s offensive balance over the last few weeks should be enough to get by a Baylor team that’s struggling to do anything consistently well.

The Bears aren’t going to be able to run a lick, and while Brewer will bomb away in his home finale, it won’t be enough. Like everything else with Oklahoma State lately, it’s not going to be easy, though.

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 27, Baylor 21

Oklahoma State -5.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

