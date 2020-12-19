Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Championship Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Championship prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Championship Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 12:00 pm

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State (5-0) vs Northwestern (6-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Big Ten Championship

– What does Ohio State have to do to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff? At this point, just win, and the team is almost certainly in no matter what – at worst, the CFP No. 4 Buckeyes will be one of a possible four Power Five conference champs with a win – and will almost certainly be off to the Rose Bowl as the 2 or 3 seed. However, it wouldn’t be a bad thing just to cement the spot with a dominant performance.

– Northwestern has a few Big Ten championships with the 1995 season the last outright title, and now under Pat Fitzgerald it’s in the title game for the second time in three seasons. Absolutely no one is talking about the possibility of something bigger, though.

Could Northwestern actually get into the College Football Playoff if it beats the No. 4 team in the country and is a 7-1 Big Ten champion? The loss to Michigan State might make it too tough a task, but a win would put pressure on the committee.

– It’s happening right out of the gate. It’s not one of the night games like it usually is, kicking off at noon at the same time as the Big 12 Championship and before the NFL games. It’s going to be a tone-setting game for the rest of Championship Saturday – maybe. Notre Dame and Clemson will know where they stand in the afternoon ACC Championship.

Why does that matter in any way? If Ohio State wins in a blowout, one spot is locked in. If it stumbles in a loss or doesn’t look great, that could change the narrative a bit, especially for the SEC Championship and Florida’s distant dream of getting into the CFP.

Why Ohio State, Northwestern Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

NEXT: Why Ohio State Will Win, Why Northwestern Will Win, Ohio State vs. Northwestern Prediction