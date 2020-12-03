Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Michigan State prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Network: ABC

Ohio State (4-0) vs Michigan State (2-3) Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

How jacked up with Ohio State be just to play?

It’s had to sit on that tough win over Indiana when the defense got lit up by Michael Penix and the offense struggled to put it away. Get ready for the Buckeyes to play like they were shot out of a cannon.

Justin Fields and the passing game have been special, cranking up 300 yards or more in each of the last three games. Outside of the flukish three picks thrown against IU, Fields has been razor-sharp hitting 80% of his passes while normally being careful with the ball.

Michigan State doesn’t have the pop to keep up. The Spartans can move the ball, but they only scored seven points against Iowa and got shut out by the Hoosiers. They can’t keep things moving well enough on third downs, they don’t control the clock, and they don’t have the ability to come back if and when Ohio State gets up early.

Why Michigan State Will Win

This might not be the normally suffocating Michigan State defense, but the secondary has been solid – only allowing four touchdown passes and picking off five passes – and no one has been all that sharp other than a good day by Penix.

The line is good enough at getting into the backfield to be a problem, and Ohio State’s offensive line allows way too many sacks and has been just okay at preventing tackles for loss.

Michigan State’s passing game has been – to be nice – spotty. It’s struggling over the last three games, but it was good enough to come up with over 300 yards in the first two games, and now it gets to go up against the Big Ten’s worst pass defense.

Of course, Ohio State has a ton of talent in the secondary, and teams have thrown to keep up, but Ohio State has allowed close to 300 yards per game with nine touchdowns and just two picks.

What’s Going To Happen

Look … out.

The College Football Playoff committee continues to like the Buckeyes even with a mediocre schedule and only the one decent win over Indiana, and now it’s time to show that this really is a top four team and not just a brand name.

At the very least, this has to be when Ohio State shows it really is that good, and it will.

Fields won’t be perfect – the Spartan defense is just that good – but he’ll hit on a few explosive plays to dictate the tempo early on, and then everything will go from there.

This will be one inspired-looking Buckeye team.

Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 44, Michigan State 20

Ohio State -23.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

