Ohio State vs Clemson: Allstate Sugar Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Clemson: Allstate Sugar Bowl prediction and College Football Playoff semifinal game preview.

Ohio State vs Clemson: Allstate Sugar Bowl Broadcast

Date: Friday, January 1

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State (6-0) vs Clemson (10-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Allstate Sugar Bowl

– Is there any chance we get a repeat of last year’s classic CFP semifinal – a 29-23 Clemson win over the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl?

Ohio State has been waiting a year for a rematch.

It has been waiting a year to try getting past a bad fumble call, star QB Justin Fields has been waiting a year for redemption after throwing a late game-sealing interception, and Clemson has been waiting for most of this season to get its team healthy and together.

Both teams should be as close to as strong as they’ve been all year – the Buckeyes were missing several key players over the last few games – and the two get the spotlight of the marquee matchup of the pre-national championship bowl season.

– Ohio State is better than it looked. It might be just 6-0, but it joins Alabama as one of just two unbeaten Power Five conference champions, it should get most of the parts back missing in the Big Ten Championship – they were without 22 players – and now it’s trying to get to its first national championship game since winning it all in 2014.

It’s a team that’s not exactly desperate, but it’s bursting to get this exact moment against this exact team.

The talent is there, the attitude and confidence aren’t a problem, and now in a be-careful-what-you-wish-for way, it’s getting what it wanted. As this wasn’t big enough, there’s a little extra juice added to this because …

– Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranked Ohio State 11th in his final Coaches Poll submission. He has complained over the last few weeks that the Buckeyes haven’t played enough games to be given this plum spot, and he’s trolling in a big way.

Maybe it’s because he’s trying to take the pressure off his team, maybe it’s because he’s confident, and maybe because he knows Ohio State will get into a twist over it all – and that’s exactly what’s happing.

It helps to have Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and all the talent on both sides of the ball who have seen and done it all for a program looking to play in its fifth national championship in six seasons.

It also helps when you’ve won nine of your last 12 bowl/playoff games with two of those losses in national championships, and the other in the College Football Playoff to the eventual national champ.

It also helps when you’re 3-0 in massive bowl games against Ohio State like Swinney is.

– Why Ohio State Will Win The Sugar Bowl

– Why Clemson Will Win The Sugar Bowl

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

NEXT: Why Ohio State Will Win, Why Clemson Will Win, Ohio State vs Clemson Prediction