Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Syracuse prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Network: NBC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Notre Dame (9-0) vs Syracuse (1-9) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Syracuse Will Win

How much will Notre Dame push it?

Thanks to a cookie given the Irish by the ACC, this is it. This is the team’s final game before getting to rest up and go play in the ACC Championship game – Clemson and Miami are getting similar breaks after their respective games this weekend – and the last thing anyone wants is an injury to screw this up.

That’s not to say Notre Dame won’t try – a close win over a bad Orange team won’t be a plus in the College Football Playoff beauty contest – but there should be a feeling of get in, get it over with, and be done.

The Orange came up with a good day against the NC State ground game last week, and they were a +2 in turnover margin. Even after losing a few key parts, the defense still leads the ACC in takeaways.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 14

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Syracuse is struggling a wee bit to run the ball.

The Orange are dead last in the ACC with just 78 rushing yards per game, hitting the 100-yard mark just twice. Last week against NC State?

3.

Three yards in the 36-29 loss to the Wolfpack behind a line that can’t generate any sort of a consistent push, has been horrible in pass protection, and now has to deal with a Notre Dame defensive front that’s not giving up a thing.

The line hasn’t allowed 100 yards in any of the last six games, stuffed the high-powered North Carolina ground attack, and will once again be a brick wall.

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse won’t need to spike the ball on fourth down this week as Notre Dame gets up early and rolls at will. However, as ugly as the season has been for the Orange, they have yet to get blown away by more than 30.

They’ll struggle to move the ball, and the Irish lines will dominate throughout, but this will be an businesslike performance for a team that’s ready to go prepare for one very, very big game.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 13

Bet on Notre Dame vs Syracuse with BetMGM

Notre Dame -33.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections