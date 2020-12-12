Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan prediction and game preview.

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Northern Illinois (0-5) vs Eastern Michigan (1-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

This is a weird team that can’t seem to put it together.

The running game isn’t moving, and the defense gives up a whole lot of points, but the offense dominates the time of possession battle and the D is great at getting off the field on third down stops.

The passing attack is as good as it’s been in a while for the program, but it can’t keep the chains moving.

There are just enough decent parts to potentially click on the right day – that’s what Eastern Michigan might be for.

The Eagles might be coming off a win, but they’re not playing any defense, the ground game doesn’t really work, and they struggle way too much against the run.

But again …

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Northern Illinois can’t seem to put it together.

That might be vague, but that’s the only way to put it. It hasn’t lost the same way in any of the five games – it’s a versatile losing team.

Eastern Michigan’s passing game has been fantastic throughout the year, and it went up a few notching over the last two weeks with two straight monster-yard games from Preston Hutchinson. As long as he’s not turning the ball over like he did in the loss to Central Michigan, the offense should be way too much for a NIU defense that gives up over 38 points per game.

However …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

The Huskies will come up with a few interceptions.

They generated one in each of the first three games before getting two last week against Toledo. It still won’t be enough.

Eastern Michigan has an offense that can consistently produce, and NIU doesn’t have the defensive front that can do anything about it.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 31, Northern Illinois 27

Bet on Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan with BetMGM

Eastern Michigan -6, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections