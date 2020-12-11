North Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview

North Texas vs UTEP prediction and game preview.

North Texas vs UTEP Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 11

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: ESPN3

North Texas (3-5) vs UTEP (3-4) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

It’s UTEP’s shot at a four-win season for the first time since 2016, and to get it, this is when the offense has to get moving.

The North Texas defense has been non-existent at times. It struggles on third downs, it’s getting destroyed against the run, and it gives up big plays and points in bunches.

UTSA has able to run for 443 yards, SMU tore off 366, and the teams that didn’t run all that well was because they were too busy passing. UTEP doesn’t have a special ground game, and it was only able to get over 100 yards three times, but it’s been able to come up with multiple rushing scores in six games.

The Miner offensive line is playing well, and the defensive front is good against the run, but …

Why North Texas Will Win

The North Texas offense has the explosion that UTEP doesn’t.

The D might have problems coming up with meaningful stops, but the O is outstanding on third downs, it leads Conference USA in passing, and it’s great at connecting with the downfield passing game.

The accuracy hasn’t been there for Jason Bean – or Austin Aune – but the league’s best attack should be able to roll against a UTEP secondary that hasn’t been tested all that often, but struggled when teams have kept throwing.

What’s Going To Happen

Thanks to all the COVID issues, UTEP is not about to play its fifth straight road game – it won’t have a home game this year against an FBS team. The Miners have yet to beat a team that has an FBS win, and it’s not going to happen here.

UTEP will run well early, and then the North Texas passing game will take over and have the game in hand in the second half.

North Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Line

North Texas 41, UTEP 27

North Texas -10, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

