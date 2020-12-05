North Carolina vs Western Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Western Carolina Catamounts prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Western Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ACC Network

North Carolina (6-3) vs Western Carolina (0-2) Game Preview

Why Western Carolina Will Win

It’s been a rough two-game start for the Catamounts, but they’re taking the ball away with six so far. It’s a good group at forcing fumbles – coming up with four – and now they’re going against a Tar Heel team that doesn’t do a whole lot force mistakes.

North Carolina has just nine takeaways, and it’s one of the most penalized teams in the country. WCU has been flagged ten fewer times than its opponents in the first two games, and it’s going to need every break it can get because …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Western Carolina is having a few issues stopping the run, and it’s having more problems scoring. Liberty and Eastern Kentucky were able to combine for 471 yards on the ground – averaging six yards per pop – and hit on more than enough big plays to turn their respective games into blowouts.

North Carolina was stuffed in last week’s loss to Notre Dame, but it’s averaging well over five yards per carry for the ACC’s leader in total offense. With a showdown against Miami to close, this when everything gets back on track with the running back rotation.

What’s Going To Happen

North Carolina will get up fast against a Western Carolina team that didn’t score in either first quarter and managed just 14 second half points so far. It’s Senior Day for the Tar Heels, and the bench will be emptied in a hurry to give all of the veterans meaningful time.

North Carolina vs Western Carolina Prediction, Line

North Carolina 58, Western Carolina 7

North Carolina -49.5, o/u: 70.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1

