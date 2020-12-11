NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 14

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 14

Fearless Predictions

NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 14

By December 11, 2020 2:03 pm

By |

NFL Football Free Predictions

Presented by Winners and Whiners 

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions face each other for the second time this season….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Tennessee will be looking to bounce back from a loss to the Browns when it faces Jacksonville on Sun…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Can the Bengals spoil the return of Andy Dalton? The Flash has the answer and your winning ticket!…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Can the New York Giants register their fifth consecutive victory, or will the Arizona Cardinals find…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Can the Houston Texans rebound from a difficult home loss, or will the Chicago Bears finally put an…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Can Carolina break out of its slump at home against the hapless Broncos on Sunday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Will Dalvin Cook and the Vikings run to a sixth win in seven games as they visit Tom Brady and the B…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to make some noise in the AFC division when stepping up to challe…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

The Indianapolis Colts head on the road to Sin City on Sunday in hopes of handing the Las Vegas Raid…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Can the Jets upstage the Seahawks on the road in this Week 14 battle on Sunday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Atlanta has won six of its last seven games against the Chargers. Can the Falcons add another win on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Washington Football Team vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Can Washington win its fourth-straight game when they face the defending NFC Champs?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

We have two teams trending in the opposite direction and the Flash tells you who is going to win. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-13-2020

Will Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers or Josh Allen and the Bills get the upper hand in a battle…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, NFL, Week 14

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home