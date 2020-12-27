NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 16

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 16, highlighted by Los Angeles at Seattle, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Green Bay
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Friday, December 25
Minnesota at New Orleans
4:30 FOX or NFL Network
Line: New Orleans -7, o/u: 51
Gill Alexander, VSIN: New Orleans
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: New Orleans
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Minnesota
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: New Orleans
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: New Orleans*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: New Orleans*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: New Orleans*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans*
Saturday, December 26
Tampa Bay at Detroit
1:00 NFL Network
Line: Tampa Bay -9.5, o/u: 54
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay*
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
