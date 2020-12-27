NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 16

By CollegeFootballNews.com | December 27, 2020 2:18 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 16, highlighted by Los Angeles at Seattle, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Green Bay

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Friday, December 25

4:30 FOX or NFL Network

Line: New Orleans -7, o/u: 51

Gill Alexander, VSIN: New Orleans

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: New Orleans

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Minnesota

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: New Orleans

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: New Orleans*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: New Orleans*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: New Orleans*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans*

Saturday, December 26

1:00 NFL Network

Line: Tampa Bay -9.5, o/u: 54

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay*

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tampa Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

