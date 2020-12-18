NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 15

By CollegeFootballNews.com | December 18, 2020 12:06 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 15, highlighted by Kansas City at New Orleans, New England at Miami, and Kansas City at New Orleans.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Thursday, December 17

8:20 FOX and NFL Network

Line: Las Vegas -3.5, o/u: 53

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Chargers

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Las Vegas

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Las Vegas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Las Vegas

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Las Vegas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Las Vegas

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: LA Chargers

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Saturday, December 19

Buffalo at Denver

4:30 NFL Network

Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 50

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Carolina at GB | TB at Atlanta

SF at Dallas | Detroit at Tenn

Houston at Indy | NE at Miami

Chicago at Minn | Seattle at Wash

Jax at Balt | NY Jets at LA Rams

Phil at Arizona | KC at NO

Clev at NY Giants | Pitt at Cin

Results So Far

NEXT: Carolina at Green Bay, Tampa Bay at Atlanta