NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 15

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 15, highlighted by Kansas City at New Orleans, New England at Miami, and Kansas City at New Orleans.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Thursday, December 17
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas
8:20 FOX and NFL Network
Line: Las Vegas -3.5, o/u: 53
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Chargers
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Las Vegas
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Las Vegas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Las Vegas
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Las Vegas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Las Vegas
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: LA Chargers
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas
Saturday, December 19
Buffalo at Denver
4:30 NFL Network
Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 50
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Results So Far