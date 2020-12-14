NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 14

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 14, highlighted by New England at Loos Angeles, Kansas City at Miami, Pittsburgh at Buffalo.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Thursday, December 10
New England at Los Angeles Rams
8:20 FOX & NFL Network
Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: LA Rams
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: LA Rams
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: New England
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
Sunday, December 13
Green Bay at Detroit
4:25 FOX
Line: Green Bay -7.5, o/u: 55
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Detroit
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Green Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Green Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
