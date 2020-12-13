NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 14

By CollegeFootballNews.com | December 13, 2020 4:15 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 14, highlighted by New England at Loos Angeles, Kansas City at Miami, Pittsburgh at Buffalo.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Thursday, December 10

8:20 FOX & NFL Network

Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 44.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: LA Rams

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: LA Rams

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: New England

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Sunday, December 13

4:25 FOX

Line: Green Bay -7.5, o/u: 55

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Detroit

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Green Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Green Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

