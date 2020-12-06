NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13

By CollegeFootballNews.com | December 6, 2020 3:43 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 13, highlighted by Cleveland at Tennessee, Buffalo at San Francisco, and LA Rams at Arizona

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Sunday, December 6

1:00 FOX

Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 45

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Chicago

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Chicago

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Chicago

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Detroit

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Chicago*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Detroit

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Chicago

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Detroit

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago

1:00 CBS

Line: Miami -11.5, o/u: 43

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami*

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Miami

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Miami*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Miami

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Miami

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Indy at Houston | Jax at Minn

LV at NY Jets | NO at Atlanta

Cle at Tenn | NY Giants at Seattle

Rams at Arizona | Phil at Green Bay

NE at LA Chargers | Denver at KC

Wash at Pitt | Buffalo at SF

Dallas at Balt | Results So Far

NEXT: Indianapolis at Houston, Jacksonville at Minnesota