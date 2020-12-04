NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 13, highlighted by Cleveland at Tennessee, Buffalo at San Francisco, and LA Rams at Arizona
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Sunday, December 6
Detroit at Chicago
1:00 FOX
Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 45
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Chicago
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Chicago
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Detroit
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Chicago*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Detroit
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Chicago
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Detroit
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago
Cincinnati at Miami
1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -11.5, o/u: 43
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami*
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Miami
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Miami*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Miami
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Miami
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
