New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Network: FOX

New York Giants (4-7) vs Seattle (8-3) Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

The Giants have figured out their formula. Run the ball, stop the run, force a lot of turnovers.

It hasn’t been pretty during the three-game winning streak, but taking the ball away five times against Washington was good, the three against Cincinnati helped, and now the D has to hope Seattle reverts back to the problems of a few weeks ago when they turned it over seven times in two games.

Seattle is 0-3 when giving it up multiple times – the Giants need the mistakes but …

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

When Seattle doesn’t screw up, it wins. Yeah, it’s 0-3 when turning it over multiple times, and 8-0 when it doesn’t.

All three of those losses came on the road.

The Seahawks might be amazing at getting the deep ball working, but this week, the offense isn’t going to need to take a whole slew of chances with Colt McCoy taking over the Giant offense with Daniel Jones out.

The big plays for DK Metcalf are splashy, but this week, Russell Wilson can spread the ball around and keep things moving without taking a slew of big chances.

Seattle will dare McCoy to win the game, but …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Wayne Gallman, New York

Very, very quietly, Gallman has put up a fantastic second half of the season after he took over with double-digit carries in each of the last five games. He has a touchdown in all five and two against Philadelphia becoming a rock-steady starter.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s assumed that Jones won’t be able to go, and while McCoy will be okay, the Giants won’t have enough offense overall to keep up once the Seahawks hit the home run.

Metcalf will disappear for most of the game, and then … boom. He’ll come up with two big second half catches to open things up and finally put away a strong Giant effort.

New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction, Line

Seattle 27, New York 17

Seattle -11, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

