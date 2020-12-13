New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: FOX

New Orleans Saints (10-2) vs Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) Game Preview

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

Jalen Hurts.

Yeah, he’s a potentially dangerous all-around playmaker, but he’s still a rookie who might have been accurate at Oklahoma, but is questionable at best in his first NFL start against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

The Eagles are hoping for any sort of a spark after Carson Wentz wasn’t able to do anything with the attack. Hurts will be allowed a whole lot of room to turn it loose, but he’s not going to do much running against a Saint D that’s second in the NFL against the run.

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

Jalen Hurts.

Is he the difference maker the team needs?

There’s talent on the Eagle roster, but it’s not working. Wentz couldn’t lead the O to more than 17 points since early November, and Hurts should bring a different energy and more of a tempo. The hope is for him to be able to at least move the chains with his legs as well as his arm.

To be nice about this, the Eagles have been awful offensively, and they’ve still had their chances to pull off wins over the last few weeks.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

He scored a rushing touchdown last week and he hasn’t been completely eliminated since Taysom Hill took over the quarterbacking gig, but he hasn’t done much of anything as a receiver.

He caught three passes or more in each of the first nine games, and caught a total of three in the last three. However, he’s still good for around 50 yards and a touchdown a game – you need more, though, especially against this Eagle run D.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be exciting for Hurts to take over and find something that works, but this is the wrong D to go against.

New Orleans has an unforgiving group that had the break of dealing with the quarterback-less Denver offense a few weeks ago, slowed down Atlanta last week, and will keep things going south for the Eagles.

New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

New Orleans 27, Philadelphia 13

New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

