New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: FOX

New Orleans Saints (9-2) vs Atlanta Falcons (4-7) Game Preview

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

The Saints were able to dominate the matchup a few weeks ago, allowing just three field goals in a 24-9 victory at home. Taysom Hill is doing just fine doing what he does at quarterback – he’s not going to be Aaron Rodgers, and that’s okay – and the defense continues to be dominant.

The Saints lead the NFL in both rushing scores and fewest rushing touchdowns allowed. It hasn’t given up more than 100 yards on the ground in the last six games and forced 13 takeaways in the last five.

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

The offense picked it back up fast after that clunker against the Saints.

As bad as the offense was two weeks ago, that’s how good it was in a dominant 43-6 win over the Raiders – and it was without Todd Gurley and Julio Jones.

The running game still isn’t likely to work, and there won’t be five takeaways, but the defense has seen Hill once – this might be like a baseball team seeing a pitcher the second time through the order – and Matt Ryan and the passing game need to be merely very good. The Saint defensive stats are skewed after playing Denver in last week’s disaster.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans

So far, so good. He might not throw for enough yards to help you out, and he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass so far, but in his two starts he has over 40 rising yards in each, and he ran for two touchdowns in both games. He’s the option now on the goal line – good for him, a killer for Alvin Kamara.

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta will be better at home this time around. The New Orleans defense will still be an issue, and there still won’t be any running game, but the Falcons will make Hill throw – that will be a problem.

New Orleans will grind its way to a win, but it’ll be a tough fight.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

New Orleans 24, Atlanta 19

New Orleans -3, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

