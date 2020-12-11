Nevada vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview

Nevada vs San Jose State prediction and game preview.

Nevada vs San Jose State Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 11

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS Sports Network

Nevada (6-1) at San Jose State (5-0) Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

The Nevada passing game got back on track.

The O rolled through the air in the first five wins and came up with 354 yards against Fresno State in a 37-26 win. The one loss came when the ground game worked against Hawaii, but the pass defense didn’t.

San Jose State’s defense hasn’t bee ripped up, but it’ll give up well over 200 yards and it doesn’t come up with enough big plays. The only team is was able to shut down through the air was Air Force, but even New Mexico, San Diego State, and UNLV were able to throw well.

To be fair, those teams were trying to come back in those games, but still, the Spartans don’t pick off a slew of passes and now it’s Carson Strong’s turn to have some fun – the Nevada quarterback is going to throw multiple scoring passes.

Why San Jose State Will Win

This team is finding a way.

It’s not all that explosive offensively, but it doesn’t make a ton of mistakes.

It’s not that great at running the ball, taking the ball away, or controlling the clock, but the defense has a knack for coming up with the big stop, and QB Nick Starkel has been the veteran presence who’s not making a whole lot of mistakes.

There’s no Nevada running game to worry about, and the Pack D doesn’t take the ball away. Turnovers shouldn’t be a big deal in this, but if the margin is going to go one way, it’ll push towards San Jose State.

What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State has been moved out of his home park as a part of the Santa Clara County restrictions, and now it’s off to Vegas and UNLV’s old home in Sam Boyd Stadium.

Here’s the Mountain West championship deal – the winner is in, the loser is out.

San Jose State was able to overcome a rough day by Starkel to beat Hawaii with the ground game, but that’s not going to work this time around. This is the first big-time passing game the Spartans will face, and Nevada come through. Strong will make the big plays and Starkel won’t.

Nevada vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

Nevada 27, San Jose State 24

San Jose State 1.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

