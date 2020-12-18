Nebraska vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Rutgers prediction and game preview.

Nebraska vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Network: BTN

Nebraska (2-5) vs Rutgers (3-5) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Can the Husker running game show up? It’s one of the strangest quirks of the Nebraska season that it’s 0-3 when it comes up with 200 yards on the ground, but the team really does work better when it’s able to get the rushing attack going – even if the results don’t show it.

Rutgers has to maintain control of the game throughout, and that starts with dominating on the defensive front – it’s 0-3 when allowing 200 rushing yards or more.

There’s no downfield passing game for the Knights, the offensive line gives up WAY too many plays behind the line, and moving the chains has been a chore.

Why Rutgers Will Win

The biggest difference between bad Rutgers and improved Rutgers? Takeaways and defensive pressure.

The team started out the season with with seven takeaways against Michigan State, didn’t do too much over most of the season, and then picked it back up with four takeaways in the last two games.

Nebraska? It’s been good for two turnovers or more in five of the seven games – all losses. The team is 0-5 with the multiple giveaways and 2-0 when there aren’t.

The Scarlet Knights continue to lead the Big Ten in tackles for loss, there’s good pressure on the quarterback, and the special teams are solid – especially the punting game.

What’s Going To Happen

There are certain NFL teams – like the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers – that just don’t seem to know how to win. There are good parts, a whole lot of things look good, and the effort is there, but it all just doesn’t seem to work.

That’s Nebraska.

It’s not like the team is getting embarrassed, and it hasn’t been too bad on the lines, but there’s always some element that’s missing in every game. The run defense couldn’t stop Mohamed Ibrahim and the Minnesota attack, there were too many interceptions against Rutgers, the secondary couldn’t figure out Purdue …

There was always something.

It’s a fun Friday evening game, the snowstorm that hit the area is supposed to be gone, and Rutgers is about to win back-to-back games for the first time since the end of the 2014 season.

Nebraska vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Rutgers 27, Nebraska 23

Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

