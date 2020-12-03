Nebraska vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Purdue prediction and game preview.

Nebraska vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Network: Big Ten Network

Nebraska (1-4) vs Purdue (2-3) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Is that the real Adrian Martinez?

In a lemons into lemonade sort of way, Nebraska might have lost to Iowa for an ugly 1-4 start, but that was the Adrian Martinez the program can win with.

He showed flashes against Ohio State to start the season, and last week he hit 18-of-20 passes for 174 yards with 28 rushing yards and a touchdown as he split time with Luke McCaffrey.

Purdue’s defense isn’t generating any pressure, there’s not enough of a pass rush, and the defense has allowed well over 200 yards in each of the five games. On the other side, the Boilermaker offense is fine, but the passing game isn’t strong enough to overcome a mediocre ground game.

But …

Why Purdue Will Win

Nebraska just can’t seem to win – it can’t stop the negative momentum.

It’s trying hard, and the energy appears to be there, and everyone is active and the team seems to be pushing, but it’s just not producing, and it starts on third downs.

The Huskers are dead last in the Big Ten on both sides of the ball on third downs, and they’re just not able to take control of any game like they want to.

The Purdue passing game leads the Big Ten with over 300 yards per game, the offensive front is decent at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and while the team has lost its last three game, there hasn’t been a whole lot of luck.

What’s Going To Happen

EVERY Purdue game is close – all five were decided by seven points or fewer – but the team now isn’t able to get all of the breaks to win the close games.

It’s more like Nebraska doesn’t know how to win. It’s had plenty of chances, and it’s struggling to come through with the one play it desperately needs to have at the right time.

This will come down to the final moments with each team having a shot to pull this off. Purdue will get the third down plays it needs, and Nebraska won’t.

Nebraska vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 30, Nebraska 27

Purdue -2, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

