NC State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs Georgia Tech prediction and game preview.

NC State vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Field, Raleigh, NC

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

NC State (7-3) vs Georgia Tech (3-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why NC State Will Win

The run defense is playing well … at least lately.

It helps when your last three games are Florida State, Liberty, and Syracuse, but NC State is doing what it was supposed to and beating the mediocre teams on the slate. It hasn’t been easy, but this year, a win is a win is a win.

The defensive front hasn’t allowed more than 190 rushing yards in over a month, and it only had problems against North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Stop the Georgia Tech ground game, and you stop Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets were able to roll by Duke last week with five takeaways. NC State turns the ball over a bit, but not enough to be too big a problem, but …

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

NC State does turn the ball over.

There were issues over a two game stretch with seven combined against Duke and North Carolina, and it gave up at least once in every game so far. Georgia Tech needs the mistakes, and it needs to capitalize on all of them.

The NC State run defense might be doing a great job over the last few weeks, but it got ripped to shreds against the teams that can actually run. Georgia Tech might not be North Carolina or a fully-functioning Virginia Tech with its ground game, but it tore off 377 yards against Duke last week and should average close to five yards per carry.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech will make this interesting, but NC State will do a much, much better job on third downs on both sides of the ball, and it’ll finally be able to control the clock and the tempo on someone.

The Yellow Jackets aren’t going to get enough from the defensive line to pull this off, and they’re not going to get the five takeaways Duke gave up last week.

NC State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

NC State 34, Georgia Tech 23

Bet on NC State vs Georgia Tech with BetMGM

NC State -7, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections