Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

North Texas vs Appalachian State: Myrtle Beach Bowl prediction and game preview.

North Texas vs Appalachian State: Myrtle Beach Bowl Broadcast

Date: Monday, December 21

Game Time: 2:30 pm

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPN

North Texas (4-5) vs Appalachian State (8-3) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Myrtle Beach Bowl

– It might not be exactly how the people who put together the Myrtle Beach Bowl thought this whole thing would start, but this kicks off a speed-round bowl season with an interesting afternoon game that should have a whole lot of high-powered offense.

In a bowl like this, you want lots of O, minimal D – at least that should come from one side – and two teams fired up to be in it. Here you go with the inaugural game.

– Appalachian State might not be the powerhouse of previous seasons, but it’s still strong. Its losses? Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, and Marshall – back before Marshall lost its mojo. That’s not bad.

The program has won five straight bowl games since moving up to the FBS world – the last bowl loss was 1955 – and the last three have been relative walks in park. Focus hasn’t been an issue for a program that expects to win these things.

– Let’s put it this way – North Texas couldn’t be any worse than it’s been in the three bowl appearances so far under head coach Seth Littrell. The Mean Green was annihilated by Utah State in 2018 New Mexico and lost by 20 in the 2017 New Orleans, and at the very least, you’re going to see points one way or another when they take the field.

Why North Texas, Appalachian State Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

