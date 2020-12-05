Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

Mountain West college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 14 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 24-7, ATS: 16-15, Point Total: 20-11
Thursday, December 3
Air Force at Utah State
Line: Air Force -11.5, o/u: 51
Prediction: Air Force 34, Utah State 20
Final Score: Air Force 35, Utah State 7
Friday, December 4
Boise State at UNLV
Canceled
Saturday, December 5
San Jose State at Hawaii
4:00 Spectrum Sports
Line: San Jose State -2.5, o/u: 60
Colorado State at San Diego State
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -7.5, o/u: 46.5
Fresno State at Nevada
10:30 FS1
Line: Nevada -6.5, o/u: 59.5
Wyoming at New Mexico
10:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Wyoming -17.5, o/u: 52