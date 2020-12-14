Mount Rushmore of Recruits For Top Schools: USA TODAY College Wire Features

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Monday, December 14

Fab Four: Selecting Alabama football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Auburn football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Florida football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting LSU football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Tennessee football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Georgia football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Michigan football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Michigan State football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Ohio State football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Wisconsin football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Oklahoma football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Texas football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting Notre Dame football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits

Fab Four: Selecting USC football’s Mount Rushmore of all-time recruits