Missouri vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Mississippi State prediction and game preview.

Missouri vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Network: SEC Network

Missouri (5-4) vs Mississippi State (2-7) Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

It’s time to get the offense back up and going again. The Tigers struggled against the strong Georgia defense, couldn’t do anything against the run, and stalled way too often. Mississippi State’s defense has been fine against the run all year, and last week it got hammered by the Auburn ground game.

The Mizzou passing attack has sputtered a bit too much, but it went off for 200 yards or more in every other game other than last week’s lost to Georgia, and rolled for 380 in the two games before last week. Overall, the O is great when it gets its chances, and it’ll get its chances.

Mississippi State’s offense has been better, but it’s struggling too much on third downs, it’s still not pushing the ball down the field at all, and there’s no running game at all. The Missouri back seven can tackle well enough to keep the short plays from going off. But …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The Mississippi State passing offense should be able to dink and dunk and keep dinking and dunking.

Missouri’s defense can tackle, but it struggled against Arkansas and Georgia over the last two weeks, giving up three touchdowns in both games and with. no interceptions over the last three. The Tigers don’t take the ball away with just two picks on the year – Mississippi State is a different team when it doesn’t throw interceptions.

Can the Bulldogs get up fast? Missouri has a passing game that puts up yards, but it has thrown just two touchdown passes in the last six games. If the O stalls, and if there aren’t a lot of takeaways – or any – then the Tigers will have a huge problem on the road …

What’s Going To Happen

This just the fourth road game of the year for Missouri. It did the impossible and lost to Tennessee by 23, got rocked by Florida, and struggled to get by South Carolina. It’s not like playing in Columbia, Missouri is magical, but the team really does play far better at home.

Mississippi State’s defense isn’t letting games get out of hand, but the team doesn’t know how to win. It played Georgia well, and lost by seven. It plays Ole Miss okay, and lost by seven.

It’ll know how to win this one.

It’ll be another close game for the Bulldogs, but this time around, it’ll do just enough against the inconsistent Mizzou O to hold on late.

Missouri vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 27, Missouri 24

Missouri -2, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

