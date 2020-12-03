Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Arkansas prediction and game preview.

Missouri vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Network: SEC Network

Missouri (4-3) vs Arkansas (3-5) Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hogs aren’t screwing up enough to matter.

They’ve been able to tighten up, with just two giveaways over the last five tams, and they haven’t lost the turnover margin since the opener against Georgia – even then, they were -1.

Missouri doesn’t turn the ball over all that often, but it also doesn’t take the ball away – the D is dead last in the SEC at generating turnovers.

The Tigers have given it up multiple times in three games. The Hogs are 3-1 when forcing two takeaways or more, and 0-4 when they don’t.

Offensively, Feleipe Franks continues to be strong, he’s hitting on the big plays more than he has all season, and he’s coming off a season-high 339-yard day in the loss to LSU, but …

Why Missouri Will Win

The Razorbacks lost their star running back. Rakeem Boyd didn’t play against LSU, and now he’s opting out on the rest of the season to get ready for the NFL Draft. Trelon Smith is the team’s leading rusher – and he’s had a stronger season than Boyd – but losing Boyd still hurts.

Lost in the history-making moment when Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller suited up to play was how good Missouri was last week in the 41-0 loss. Fuller was only able to come up with one kickoff because Vandy never got in field goal range.

The Tigers ripped through the Commodore defense in all ways, the defense allowed just 196 yards, and very, very quietly, they’re 4-1 in the last five games with only a loss to Florida.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas continues to be terrific compared to the disaster of the last few seasons, but Mizzou is getting better and better as the season has gone on.

The defense leads the SEC against the pass, the offense capitalizes on every opportunity, and the team isn’t going to make enough mistakes for the Hogs to pull this off.

Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Missouri 27, Arkansas 23

Missouri -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

