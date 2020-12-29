Mississippi State vs Tulsa: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Tulsa: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl prediction and game preview.

Mississippi State vs Tulsa: Armed Forces Bowl Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 31

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN

Mississippi State (3-7) vs Tulsa (6-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Armed Forces Bowl

– Tulsa has been one of the most fun teams of the 2020 college football season. Not only did it shockingly rise up to get to the American Athletic Conference championship game, but every game seemed to have some sense of drama, including losing to Cincinnati on a walk-off field goal in the conference title game. Be shocked if any team this bowl season brings more effort.

– Mississippi State could use something positive to take into the offseason. It’s coming off a blowout win over Missouri, but it’s been a rough first season under Mike Leach. He has only won one of his last four bowl games – all at Washington State – but if the offense works like it’s supposed to, the Bulldogs should be able to open things up and make this fun.

– It’s one of just two Power Five vs. Group of Five matchups in the bowl season – West Virginia vs. Army in the in the AutoZone Liberty sort of counts, too – with Cincinnati vs. Georgia in the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl the other. The American Athletic Conference has had a rough start to the bowl season – it could use these two wins over the SEC.

Why Mississippi State, Tulsa Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

