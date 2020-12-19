Minnesota vs Wisconsin Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Wisconsin prediction and game preview.

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Network: BTN

Minnesota (3-3) vs Wisconsin (2-3) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Mohamed Ibrahim is the running back Wisconsin wished it had.

He’s a tough, powerful back who’ll handle the ball 20 times or more with over a 100 yards a game. Tough, quick, and mature enough to handle carrying the whole offense – and to get down rather than score late against Nebraska to seal the win – he’s the offense. He was held in check by the Badgers last year, but tore off 121 yards and a score as a freshman.

He might have a rough time against this year’s Wisconsin D, but he won’t have to do much – one score could do it.

The Badger offense has gone bye-bye.

Most of the top receivers are hurt, star freshman get Jalen Berger missed last week’s game against Iowa, and there’s just nothing happening to get the offense mining with three straight games with seven points or fewer. The 56 rushing yards last week against the Hawkeyes in the ugly 28-7 loss were the fewest since late 2015.

However …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Even with all of the problems offensively, the defense is still able to do just enough to stay alive.

If hit a wall last week in Iowa City when the O stalled time after time, but it’s still the nation’s No. 1 defense in third down stops, No. 3 against the run, and even in this disaster of the season, Wisconsin still statistically has the best defense in all of college football.

Minnesota isn’t getting enough out of the passing game to matter. The Badgers will load up everyone to slow down Ibrahim, limit the big plays, and then hope to get enough easy chance for the offense to finally break through.

Iowa was able to power away for 235 yards on the ground against the Gophers, and that’s what Wisconsin will get back to doing. Nothing cute, nothing funky, just keep pounding, let the defense take care of the rest, and hope it all finally starts to work again.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota slipped past Wisconsin 63-0 back in 1890. Ever since then, through a few world wars, a whole lot of bad weather, and several runs of domination by each side, this thing has kept on going.

It’s the Paul Bunyan Axe game, and after it seemed like it would have to be skipped this year, it’s back on.

Wisconsin is on a run of 15 wins in the last 16, but Minnesota can make it two of the last three if the Badger offense can’t figure out how to score again.

It won’t be anything pretty, but it’ll be exactly how both teams will want to play.

Both teams will want to run, and both teams will want to rely on the other side to screw up and give away several easy opportunities. Wisconsin’s running game will do just a little bit more against a Minnesota defensive line that doesn’t get behind the line.

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 10

Wisconsin -12.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

