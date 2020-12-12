Minnesota vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Nebraska prediction and game preview.

Minnesota vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Network: FS1

Minnesota (2-3) vs Nebraska (2-4) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

It’s been several weeks since the Gophers were able to go, and they’ve had plenty of time to rest up and get ready. The gameplan should be easy …

Hand it off, hand it off, and hand it off again.

Mohamed Ibrahim had 155 carries in the first five games and multiple touchdowns in four of them. Nebraska’s run defense has been fine over the last few games but the teams that tried pounding the ball were able to.

The Husker offense struggles too much to convert on third downs, there’s no real downfield passing game, and turnovers have been a problem. But …

Why Nebraska Will Win

Nebraska is 2-0 when it turns it over fewer than twice, and 0-4 when it gives it up multiple times. Minnesota doesn’t force takeaways with two against Maryland and just a grand total of two in the outer four games.

Nebraska couldn’t run against Purdue, and it hasn’t been consistent on the ground, but it was able to crank up the passing game with the best performance of the season. Calling the Gopher secondary spotty is being kind – it got lit up by both Maryland and Purdue, and it made Michigan look good.

There’s no pressure coming from the Gopher defensive front, the defense is the worst in the Big Ten, and the rough run by Nebraska on third downs should get a break against the league’s worst third down run defense.

What’s Going To Happen

How much can Minnesota impose its will with the ground game? The passing attack hasn’t worked all year like it should’ve, and now there’s no Rashod Bateman to rely on.

Nebraska won’t be sharp, but it’ll move the ball just well enough to overcome a massive day from the Gopher ground game with a third straight strong performance from Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez.

Minnesota vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Nebraska 34, Minnesota 27

Nebraska -11, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

