Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota (5-6) vs Jacksonville (1-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Jacksonville Will Win

The Jaguars didn’t play all that poorly in the loss to Cleveland last week.

Mike Glennon looked and played like a competent NFL quarterback, the running game worked just fine, and there weren’t the turnovers like there had been throughout most of the season.

Minnesota isn’t shy about giving up the ball with seven turnovers in the last three games, the defense gets hammered hard by anyone who can run, and at 1-10, the Jaguars can turn it loose against this flaky Viking team.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Minnesota Will Win

Minnesota should be able to move the ball however it wants to. The receiving corps gets Adam Thielen back – at least he’s activated – and Dalvin Cook should be a full go against a defense that’s the second-worst in the NFL in total yards allowed.

No one gives up bigger pass plays, the Vikings lead the NFL in yards per attempt, and that means it should be a huge day for …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota

The production slowed down a bit when Dalvin Cook got rolling, but he picked it back up over the last few weeks with a 135-yard day against Chicago, followed up by three touchdown catches over the last two games. The touchdowns might not be there if Thielen is 100% and in. but this is a game built for him.

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville has been plucky. It doesn’t win, but it’s able to battle hard and keep games close. The Vikings will get up fast, Glennon will start throwing to try keeping up, and the takeaways will come.

Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Minnesota 28, Jacksonville 23

Bet on Vikings vs Jaguars with BetMGM

Minnesota -10, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy