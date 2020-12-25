Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 25

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: FOX and NFL Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota (6-8) vs New Orleans (10-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why New Orleans Will Win

The Chicago Bears ran on the Minnesota Vikings.

Yeah, yeah, yeah the Bears are starting to run a little bit better, but whatever – there’s a problem if you’re getting hit for close to 200 yards by the Bears.

The Saint running game didn’t really work with Drew Brees under center, but that’s about to change. Expect more Alvin Kamara, more packages with Taysom Hill, and more of a commitment to the ground game that hit the 200-yard mark before the last two weeks.

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Saints have lost their mojo.

Drew Brees looked like a future NBC No. 1 analyst in last week’s loss to the Chiefs, the defense struggled against the run in the loss to the Eagles, and now the team gets a desperate Minnesota team that has to win and hope for a whole lot of luck.

For all of the good things the Saints do defensively and overall, the secondary can get popped. The stats are skewed because of the game against a quarterback-less Denver – and Kirk Cousins and the passing game are going to bomb away.

– College Football Bowl Previews, Predictions

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans

Is Brees startable in your fantasy football playoff? Don’t just assume he’s done – assume he was rusty and still trying to come back after getting knocked out for a month. He only completed 44% of his passes against Kansas City, but still threw for 234 yards and three touchdown passes. He’s a risk in your big game, but if you get a chance to start a top quarterback against the Viking secondary, you do it.

What’s Going To Happen

The Vikings have a way of pulling out a brilliant performance from nowhere to screw up someone’s narrative, but the defense is struggling too much and it’s giving up too many big plays.

At home on Christmas after losing two straight, the Saints will get a good game out of Brees, a great game out of Kamara, and a win to stay in the hunt for the No. 1 seed.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Line

New Orleans 30, Minnesota 24

Bet on Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints with BetMGM

New Orleans -7, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Die Hard

1: Every other Christmas movie ever made