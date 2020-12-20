Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN

Network: FOX

Minnesota Vikings (6-7) vs Chicago Bears (6-7) Game Preview

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

Where the hell was that all year?

All of a sudden, just when it seemed like everything was totally loss after a collapsed against Detroit and a six game losing streak, the Bears dominated Houston in a 36-7 win. Mitchell Trubisky was a real, live NFL quarterback, the running game was great – albeit on one great David Montgomery run – and it was a total wipeout.

The Vikings still can’t stop anyone from hitting the deep ball and turnovers are still an issue, but …

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

One big scoring dash doesn’t mean the Bears have a running game. It is starting to work better and Chicago really is starting to do a little more, but it’s still a problem, and Trubisky is still the quarterback.

The running game only came up with 41 yards in the first meeting against the Vikings – 19-13 loss – and the 149 yards of total offense were a season low. That’s not happening this time around, but the Vikings offense should be able to keep things moving with a good balance and one of the best running games in the NFC. That means …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota

He’s still on a yardage tear, but if you need touchdowns, that’s been a problem. He was able to hit Chicago for 96 yards on a tough 30 carries with no scores, and that kicked off a run of two touchdowns in five games. Green Bay and Houston were able to run a bit on the Bears, now it’s Cook’s turn.

What’s Going To Happen

Chicago played with its swag back over the last two weeks offensively. Trubisky has been good, the running game has been shockingly great, and the team really and truly is in a position to dream of a playoff spot if it can win this week and keep it going.

The Minnesota offensive balance will take over, the defense will come up with enough third down stops to take over, and the team will be right on the edge of a possible playoff spot with a little help.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Prediction, Line

Minnesota 30, Chicago 24

Minnesota -3, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

