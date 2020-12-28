Miami vs Oklahoma State: Cheez-It Prediction, Game Preview

Miami Hurricanes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: Cheez-It Bowl prediction and game preview.

Miami vs Oklahoma State: Cheez-It Bowl Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 29

Game Time: 5:30 pm ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Network: ESPN

Miami (8-2) vs Oklahoma State (7-3) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Cheez-It Bowl

– It’s the first Power Five vs. Power Five matchup of the bowl season, and it’s okay if you’re a little confused. The Cheez-It Bowl moved names from Arizona to Orlando – this used to be the Camping World Bowl – and there’s a whole lot to prove from every angle, starting with the game itself.

The Camping World Bowl was a disaster last year – Notre Dame easily got past Iowa State 33-9 – and the Cheez-It Bowl owns the gold standard for bad bowl games with TCU’s 10-7 overtime win over Cal in 2018. And then there’s this …

– How bad has Miami been in bowl games? It beat West Virginia in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl. That’s it since 2006, dropping nine of the last ten including a 14-0 clunker to Louisiana Tech in last year’s Independence. Combine that with a 62-26 loss to North Carolina to end the regular season, and the pressure is on. Unlike last year, though, the offense has QB D’Eriq King and a whole lot more pop.

– Oklahoma State – who has gone 3-1 in the last four bowl games – was supposed to be a true challenger for the Big 12 title, but it faded late with three losses in the last six games. However, the offense is better and improving – even though star RB Chuba Hubbard has opted out – and a blowout to Oklahoma is the only real dud game. It’ll make this an offensive show.

Why Miami, Oklahoma State Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

