Miami vs North Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs North Carolina prediction and game preview.

Miami vs North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami (8-1) vs North Carolina (7-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why North Carolina Will Win

Miami might have a gaudy record and a slew of fun playmakers including an elite quarterback, but they haven’t had to deal with a whole lot of high-end offenses.

The Canes gave up 550 yards to Clemson, over 500 to Louisville, and over 400 to NC State. They won two of them, but now they have to deal with the most balanced and dangerous attack outside of Clemson’s.

Sam Howell threw for 550 yards and six touchdowns in the win over Wake Forest, the running game rolled for over 300 yards three times and averages 218 yards per game, and now Miami’s D has to deal with all of it.

On the other side – to be fair, partly because of QB D’Eriq King running around making plays – Miami allows the most tackles for loss of anyone in the ACC. North Carolina’s defense isn’t amazing, but if it can just do enough to hold serve once in a while, the offense will do the rest.

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why Miami Will Win

D’Eriq King is just that good.

He might not be putting up the massive numbers he did when he was rolling at Houston a few years ago, but he’s hitting 64% of his passes, has started bombing away more and making more deep shots, and he has thrown 20 touchdown passes with just four picks – all four coming in two games.

He doesn’t do enough running, but when he had to against NC State, he pulled out the win.

North Carolina might have the high-powered offense, the balance, and the veteran playmakers, but if King is the best player on the field, that’s enough to carry the Canes.

For all of the good things North Carolina does, it doesn’t make a ton of plays behind the line. It generates sacks, but not a whole lot of tackles for loss.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

There’s still a battle with Georgia Tech to deal with for Miami, and this is it for North Carolina.

There’s no way the Tar Heels can be the third-best team in the ACC standings without a win and two straight Canes losses, but the highest-ranked available team in the ACC standings goes to the Orange Bowl. If Notre Dame and Clemson both get to the College Football Playoff, and No. 17 North Carolina beats No. 10 Miami convincingly, it could be the Tar Heels who get the big bowl.

King will be magnificent, the two teams will go back-and-forth in a wild shootout, and the Canes will end up pulling it out at home with a late drive after blowing a late second half lead.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Miami vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

Miami 38, North Carolina 34

Bet on Miami vs North Carolina with BetMGM

Miami -3, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections