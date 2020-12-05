Miami vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs Duke prediction and game preview.

Miami vs Duke Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

Network: ACC Network

Miami (7-1) vs Duke (2-7) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Duke’s turnover problems aren’t slowing down.

They were horrible to start the season, had a few lulls, but then roared back last week with five giveaways in the 56-33 loss to Georgia Tech. With a whopping 30 giveaways, the Blue Devils are dead last in the nation in mistakes with 15 fumbles and 15 interceptions.

Miami doesn’t do a whole lot to take it away, but it’s amazing at generating plays behind the line and there’s no problem with turnovers, giving it up just eight times so far.

Why Duke Will Win

The Blue Devil passing game hasn’t been bad, and it’s coming off its first 300-yard day of the season. Chase Brice has had major issues being accurate, and Gunnar Holmberg has played a bit, but no matter what, Duke has to get throwing and keep the pressure on the Hurricane secondary.

Defensively, there’s enough from the front line to get behind the line to be a problem. The tackles for loss allowed stat is sort of skewed because QB D’Eriq King tries to make things happen, but the Hurricane O line is a bit too leaky. The Duke D has keep King from getting comfortable.

What’s Going To Happen

Just assume the Hurricanes will be +2 in turnover margin, at least.

Miami is still very much in the College Football Playoff hunt, but it needs a ton of help, has to get a Virginia Tech upset over Clemson, and it has to start looking the part – close wins over the last three games to Virginia, NC State and Virginia Tech haven’t helped.

Duke will be a bit inspired in its final home game of the year and Senior Day, but Miami needs to be fantastic.

Miami vs Duke Prediction, Line

Miami 44, Duke 20

Miami -15, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

