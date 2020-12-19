Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: CBS

Miami Dolphins (8-5) vs New England Patriots (6-7) Game Preview

Why New England Patriots Will Win

Which Patriot team will show up?

If it’s the one that couldn’t do much of anything right offensively against the Rams last week, forget it. If it’s the one that showed up against the Chargers the week before that and dominated defensively, the Dolphins are in trouble.

New England managed to win in the first meeting with the Dolphins thanks to 217 rushing yards in the opener. Run well against Miami, and you’ve got a shot. The Patriots are still leading the NFL in rushing attempts, and they need control from the start.

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

Takeaways. New England doesn’t give the ball away all that often – it has only given away one turnover in five of the last six games – but the Dolphins are great at making teams screw up with multiple takeaways in each of the last four games and ten in all in those four.

New England doesn’t have the passing game to come back, so get up fast, and good things will happen which puts all of the pressure on …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Cam Newton, New England

It’s the biggest call of several fantasy league playoffs. If you get the Cam who has to throw, there’s a problem with just five touchdown passes on the year. But is this when he runs for two scores? He came up with 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the opener against Miami, and he ran for two touchdowns in four games. Get the right day, and you’re win.

What’s Going To Happen

The Patriots aren’t getting that ground game going this time around.

It worked in the first game, but the Miami defense is better, the team has found a bit of a groove, and despite losing two of the last four, it’s a team on the rise. The Dolphins are right on edge of the playoffs – they’re currently in the seventh and final spot in the ACC – and now they’re going to rise up and end the Patriots’ hopes.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

Miami 24, New England 17

Miami -1.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

