Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 26

Game Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: NFL Network

Miami Dolphins (9-5) vs Las Vegas raiders (7-7) Game Preview

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

The Miami defense continues to be a wall with the second-best pass defense in the league and leading the way in scoring D and takeaways.

The team isn’t perfect, it needs more downfield offensive pop and a much better ground game, but it’s doing most of the main things right. The one thing the Raiders do just about better than anyone is convert on third downs and keep the chains moving. Now they’re going against the best defense in the NFL on third downs.

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The Raiders seemed to have found their running game again.

It was lost for about a month, but the ground attack rolled against the Chargers in last week’s overtime loss. As great at the Miami defense has been, it’ll give up enough rushing yards to matter.

As mediocre to bad as the Raider defense has been, the offense is great at generating points off of its chances. The passing game is still bombing away even when the running game isn’t working, and Derek Carr is expected to be back after suffering a groin injury against the Chargers.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Darren Waller, Las Vegas

NFL defenses adjust to make sure the guy who went off the week before is held in check the following game, but of course you have to start Waller no matter if it’s Carr or Marcus Mariota throwing it to him.

He’s coming off a 150-yard, one-touchdown day just a few weeks after hitting the Jets for 200 yards and two scores. Miami’s defense might be nasty, but Waller has been targeted 39 times in the last three games and it’s not going to stop now.

What’s Going To Happen

The Dolphins are battling hard to get that seventh and last playoff spot, The Raiders need to win this, win next week, and pray for a whole lot of help. The Miami defense has been too good, too tight, and too consistent.

It’s not going to stop this week against a Vegas team that will be stopped just enough to allow Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphin offense to take advantage of the opportunities.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Miami 27, Las Vegas 23

Miami -3, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

