Memphis vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis Tigers vs Tulane Green Wave prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN+

Memphis (6-2) vs Tulane (5-5) Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

This might not be the high-flying fun show of normal Memphis teams over the last several years, but it’s still explosive, the passing game is still bombing way on a consistent basis, and there’s help from the defensive side, too.

The Tigers were hit by the Navy run-only offense in last week’s 10-7 win, but for the most part, the run D has been strong. There hasn’t been a whole lot of pressure from the defensive front, but there’s been enough from the offense to overcome the occasional defensive issues.

Why Tulane Will Win

There’s just enough of a passing game to give Memphis a few problems.

It’s about running the ball for the Green Wave, and it’s been doing that well enough to keep hammering away – more like running around – the Tiger D. The Green Wave have hit the 200-yard mark in three of the last four games and six times on the season, and it’s going to keep on pushing.

The team is good at owning the turnover margin, and that partly comes from all the pressure from the defensive front. Unlike Memphis, Tulane is outstanding at generating big plays behind the line on a regular basis.

What’s Going To Happen

Memphis has been forgotten about in the AAC with Cincinnati taking center stage and UCF being a whole lot of fun, but its only tough loss was a blowout to the Bearcats. The other loss was a 30-27 fight at SMU early on, and everything has worked fine since then.

Tulane will play well enough at home to stick around for a full four quarters, and the running game will work, but the team won’t be consistent enough. The Memphis passing game will hit Tulane for over 300 yards as it keeps on pushing and answering every good moment for the other side.

Memphis vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Memphis 34, Tulane 30

Tulane -2.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

