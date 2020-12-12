Maryland vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Maryland vs Rutgers prediction and game preview.

Maryland vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

Network: BTN

Maryland (2-2) vs Rutgers (2-5) Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

The takeaways have to crank back up.

The Scarlet Knights famously kicked off the season with seven in the sin over Michigan State, and got two last week against Penn State, but only generated three in the five games in between.

Maryland, though, is a turnover machine with nine in three of the four games – mostly due to interceptions. The Scarlet Knight defense is great at generating pressure – even if the pass rush isn’t that great – and makes a whole lot of stops on third down.

Rutgers struggled offensively against Penn State last week but found a nice groove over a few weeks with an improved passing game. If needed, the O should be able to keep up, but …

Why Maryland Will Win

Penn State ran for 248 yards on Rutgers.

Stopping the run doesn’t mean everything to the Scarlet Knights – they stuffed Indiana and still lost – but it’s a big help. Illinois was able to control the game with 338 rushing yards, and Ohio State rumbled for over 200.

Maryland might be stronger when the passing game is working, but the two losses came with the running game didn’t function, and the two wins came when it did.

The Terps are wildly inconsistent, but the offensive line hasn’t been bad and the attack has an explosive element that Rutgers doesn’t have.

What’s Going To Happen

Rutgers might be better than it was over the last several years, and it’s been far more competitive, but the team is still missing just enough to win games on the road when the other side screws up

Maryland will do its best to make that happen with a few giveaways, but it’ll also get the ground game going just enough to pull off a surprisingly tough fight.

Maryland vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Maryland 34, Rutgers 27

Maryland -8.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

