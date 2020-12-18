Marshall vs UAB: C-USA Championship Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall vs UAB: Conference USA Championship prediction and game preview.

Marshall vs UAB: Conference USA Championship Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 18

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Network: CBS Sports Network

Marshall (7-1) vs UAB (5-3) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Conference USA Championship

– The running back battle could be fantastic … hopefully. UAB senior Spencer Brown has been the star of the program’s revival, running for 3,862 career yards with 41 touchdowns, but he missed the game against Rice last week.

He’s not much of a receiver, but he’s a 100-yard machine workhorse who ran for 156 yards and a score in the 2018 Conference USA Championship win and 65 in last year’s loss. If he can’t go, there’s a decent running-back-by-committee approach to work with.

– Marshall’s Brenden Knox has been bottled up – relatively speaking – over the last two games, but he still has yet to run for fewer than 70 yards this season. Like Brown, Knox is a big, tough back who’s not used much as a receiver, but will average five yards per pop balancing out the attack. Marshall is 13-2 when he runs for 100 yards, only losing to Virginia Tech in his freshman year, and UCF in last year’s bowl.

– This is UAB’s third straight Conference USA Championship appearance – winning in 2018 over Middle Tennessee and losing to Florida Atlantic last year – and Marshall is back for the first time since winning in 2014.

Why Marshall, UAB Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

