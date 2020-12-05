Marshall vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall vs Rice prediction and game preview.

Marshall vs Rice Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Network: ESPN+

Marshall (7-0) vs Rice (1-2) Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Mike Collins and the passing game continue to be ultra-efficient.

This is one of the few teams on the Marshall schedule with he receiving corps to be a problem, and Collins has been hot with ten touchdown passes and just one pick to get the good targets the ball.

Rice has the passing game, but its key is to be deliberate, control the clock, and keep the defense off the field. The Owls have kept the ball for way over 35 minutes per game, and they need to grind this down to a halt in what should be a relatively low-scoring game.

Slow it down. hope Marshall screws up, and take advantage of every opportunity.

Why Marshall Will Win

Marshall won’t have any problems with a low-scoring slugfest. It has the defense, it has the running game, and it has the ability to keep the Owl offense from doing anything interesting.

The Owls don’t have the pass rush to be any sort of a bother for QB Grant Wells, but it’ll be the ground game that takes over and owns the game.

Rice hasn’t faced any real running game, and yet last week it got hit by North Texas for 269 yards.

This is an easy formula for the Herd – keep it conservative and expect the nation’s second-best defense and No. 1 scoring D to do the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Marshall keeps on rolling through its schedule with ease, and it’s about to do it again.

Will the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings listen?

The Herd defense will stuff the Owls on third down after third down, and the offensive side won’t get cheated in the time of possession battle.

Marshall vs Rice Prediction, Line

Marshall 38, Rice 14

Marshall -23, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

