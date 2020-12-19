LSU vs Ole Miss Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Ole Miss prediction and game preview.

LSU vs Ole Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: SEC Network

LSU (4-5) vs Ole Miss (4-4) Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

It’s not like the LSU defense is working.

It has a pass rush, and it’s been great on third downs, but it’s been roasted way too easily. Giving up 650 yards to Alabama and 609 to Florida in back-to-back weeks is one thing, but the Tigers have allowed over 400 to everyone other than Vanderbilt and Texas A&M – that was a strange performance by the Aggies.

Ole Miss has everything working with the passing game. It’s been a while since it’s been able to play, but the O cranked out close to 1,900 yards over its last three games, the big plays are coming in bunches, and now there won’t be any rest for the the Tiger secondary.

Third in the nation in total offense, averaging close to 15 yards per pass, and with ability to strike quickly, the Rebels are going to keep pressing for a full four quarters. But …

Why LSU Will Win

There’s the LSU offense.

The Tigers just won the Gator Bowl with one of the biggest stunners of the season, taking out Florida 37-34. There’s no real bowl game this year for LSU, and this is it. The team showed great fight, it got through adversity of a rough game, and it might have found a quarterback.

TJ Finley has the skills and tools to get every shot at the gig going forward, and Myles Brennan is the almost-certain starter once he’s back and healthy next year, but Max Johnson looked great when he got his chances over the last three games. He had some down moments against Florida, but he threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns with no picks.

Ole Miss is miserable defensively on third downs, there’s no run defense, and the team is dead last in the nation in total defense, allowing 529 yards per game. The LSU offense should have some fun.

What’s Going To Happen

Can LSU really do it again? It can’t, but it won’t.

Ole Miss has been on a nice three-game winning streak – albeit against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Mississippi State – with the offense playing well enough to overcome the almost non-existent defense.

This will be a good shootout with plenty of big plays for both sides. Ole Miss does the offensive thing better, with more explosion, and more consistency.

LSU vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 45, LSU 38

Ole Miss -1, o/u: 75

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

