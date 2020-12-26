Louisiana vs UTSA: SERVPRO First Responder Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs UTSA Roadrunners: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs UTSA: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 26

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Network: ABC

Louisiana (9-1) vs UTSA (7-4) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

– It’s just the second bowl game in the young history of UTSA football – losing the first in 2016 – but first year head coach Jeff Traylor has built up something positive in a hurry, starting with the running game that dominated late in the season. Unfortunately, he’s not going to get his chance to be out there after testing positive for COVID.

– Louisiana’s running style under head coach Billy Napier has been among the nation’s most effective over the last few years. UTSA might be relatively new to the bowl world, but this is the third bowl in a row under Napier. His team is going to bring the attitude along with RB Elijah Mitchell and a great backfield.

– UTSA will be fired up to play in this, but Louisiana is going to play disrespected. It beat Fiesta Bowl-bound Iowa State 31-14, and it’s only loss of the season is to unbeaten Coastal Carolina. Nothing against this bowl, but the Ragin’ Cajuns deserved a brighter spotlight against a bigger opponent. Now they have to show why.

Why Louisiana, UTSA Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

