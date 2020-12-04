Louisiana vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs Appalachian State prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs Appalachian State Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 4

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Louisiana (8-1) vs Appalachian State (7-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Louisiana Will Win

When the running game is rolling, forget it.

Appalachian State might have one of the Sun Belt’s best run defenses, and it’s great at coming up with with big plays when the ball is in the air, but Coastal Carolina was able to keep things moving. Marshall ran for 216 yards in its win over the Mountaineers, and Texas State was able to rip off over 200 yards a few weeks ago.

The 1-2 punch of Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas continue to roll, Chris Smith is adding some more pop when he gets his chances, and veteran QB Levi Lewis has been through this all before against this team.

The Ragin’ Cajuns don’t operate in a hurry, but when they start rolling and get the right pace down, the offense takes over. When the ground game isn’t working – and it didn’t in the 31-14 win over Iowa State, and it didn’t in the win over UAB – the defense can take care of the rest.

Louisiana leads the Sun Belt in takeaways and pass defense, and …

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Appalachian State can take the ball away, too. It might not be happening enough lately, and it was -2 in turnover margin in the loss to Coastal Carolina, but the D has come up with a takeaway in every game but the blowout over Campbell.

As always, this is a very good, very sound ASU defense – it leads the Sun Belt – and the other side has the veteran quarterback who shines in games like this.

Zac Thomas had an uncharacteristic problem with interceptions against Coastal Carolina, but he’s still been sharp enough to hit 67% of his passes on the year, and he’s now going for his fifth win over the Ragin’ Cajuns – beating them in two Sun Belt title games as well as the regular season.

This is a prideful ASU team in its final home game of the year, it already lost to Coastal Carolina, and now this is the team’s chance to make a big statement before going to Georgia Southern to finish it out.

This program knows how to win this game.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

This might be a different Louisiana team with more pop, better play on the lines, and it’s got the special teams, experience, and coaching to pull this off, but …

It’s going to have to wait until the Sun Belt Championship against Coastal Carolina to shine. This will be Appalachian State’s night with a sharp all-around performance with a good offensive balance that controls the clock and takes the Ragin’ Cajuns out of their tempo.

Louisiana vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 26, Louisiana 20

Bet on Louisiana vs Appalachian State with BetMGM

Appalachian State -2.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections