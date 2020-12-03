Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas prediction and game preview.

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 3rd

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Louisiana Tech (4-3) vs North Texas (3-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

North Texas has a huge problem with turnovers, and Louisiana Tech has to take advantage of it.

The UNT defense has only come up with four takeaways, the offense has given it up 12 times, and the struggling Louisiana Tech O needs all the help it can get. The D has taken the ball away nine times over the last four game – two or more times in every one.

The Mean Green got rolled by UTSA for 443 yards in last week’s loss, and allowed over 200 yards in five of the last six games – the D is among the worst in the nation, allowing 244 yards per game. However …

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why North Texas Will Win

Louisiana Tech can’t run a lick.

The Bulldog offense has struggled in all phases, and it really hasn’t done anything on the ground, averaging fewer than three yards per carry with no games over 100 yards over the last five weeks. The six rushing scores came in two games with none in the other five.

The Mean Green offense is among the best in Conference USA, with the versatility to run for over 200 yards four times and throw for over 300 five times. Louisiana Tech can’t keep up if this gets into a shootout.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana Tech hasn’t played a college football game since Halloween, and North Texas is coming off of its worst performance of the season in the loss to UTSA.

At home, the North Texas offense will get out to an early start, Louisiana Tech will need a while to get going, and it’ll be a little too late. The Bulldogs will run better than they did throughout the first part of the season, and the rested defense will do enough to get out with a win that was a long time coming.

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 34, North Texas 27

Bet on Louisiana Tech vs North Texas with BetMGM

North Texas -1.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections