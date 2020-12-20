Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA

Network: FOX

Los Angeles Rams (9-4) vs New York Jets (0-13) Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

The offense might have died against Miami and Seattle – the team’s heart was ripped out after the loss to the Raiders – but the run defense continues to be fine. It hasn’t allowed more than 100 yards in three of the last six games, and this week it should provide more of a fight than New England did against Cam Akers.

How focused will the Rams be? This is one of those teams that has occasional lapses in production – the San Francisco loss, the rough day against the Giants – and it has a MASSIVE game against Seattle next week.

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Jet offense just doesn’t do enough. The passing game is the worst in the NFL, there’s absolutely no running game, and any decent lead all but ends this.

The Ram offense is fun, but the defense is the real star. It leads the NFL in pass defense, fewest yards allowed per attempt, and touchdown throws. Unless the Jets run for 150 yards, forget it.

The Rams haven’t allowed more than 136 yards in any game.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Cam Akers, Los Angeles

The 171 yards against New England actually seemed a little light considering there wasn’t any hope of slowing him down early on. He was huge for fantasy owners who gave him a run last Thursday night, but he didn’t score after getting into the end zone each of the previous two games. The Jets have an okay enough run D to make Akers a wee bit of a call if you have other options.

What’s Going To Happen

The Rams aren’t going to come up with a total wipeout like Seattle did against the Jets last week, but they’ll be just balanced enough and sharp enough to not have to press too hard. Jared Goff and the passing game will go off.

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 35, New York 13

Los Angeles -17, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

